Gurgaon records highest one-day Covid jump

A medic marks a sample for rapid antigen test at Kadipur Community Centre, in Gurgaon. (PTI)

Gurgaon recorded its highest single-day jump so far in coronavirus cases on Friday, with 704 fresh cases emerging.

According to health bulletins released by the district health department every day, the highest number of cases recorded in a single day prior to this stood at 611, recorded on Wednesday. Gurgaon has recorded more than 500 Covid cases on four out of six days this month.

Officials from the health department have said that these high figures will remain the norm rather than exception over the coming days.

“The fact that it is now the festive season and also the viral season, both of these are contributing factors to the increase in cases. Now the health department can only test, trace, treat and advise people to follow precautions. We cannot force anyone but people have to understand the need for this,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav said.

Gurgaon has so far recorded 33,255 cases, out of which 28,469 have recovered and 224 have died. There are currently 4,562 active cases in the district, of which 4,261 are in home isolation.

In an advisory issued for the festival season earlier this week, it has been pointed out that the district recorded an average of 250 to 300 daily cases between October 1 and 20, and between 300 and 400 daily cases between October 21 and 30.

