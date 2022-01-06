Gurgaon records 1,447 new Covid cases, positivity rate over 13%

Gurgaon on Thursday reported 1,447 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike in the district in over seven months. On May 16, the district had reported 1,864 cases of Covid.

According to the district health bulletin, the active cases in the district are 4,220. In the last 24 hours, 10,748 tests were conducted in the district. Of the 4,220 active cases, 4,192 are in home isolation and 28 are hospitalised. Last week, nine people had been hospitalised.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, Gurgaon, said no new case of the omicron variant was reported on Thursday: “The positivity rate is over 13.4%. Of the 51 cases of Omicron variant reported in the district so far, three are active while the rest have all recovered and have been discharged.”

The district administration declared five new containment zones in the city, taking the total number of containment zones to 25. According to an order issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) on Wednesday, the areas declared as containment zones are: six flats in Suncity Apartment, Sector 54; Emmar Emerald Premier Floors, Sector 65; Tulip Violet Sector 69; two towers in Ridgewood Estate, DLF Phase 4; and two towers in Uniworld Garden 1, Sohna Road, Sector 47.

Meanwhile, malls and markets in the city can now operate till 6 pm as the district administration allowed the extension in time by one hour following representations by market associations and trade associations according to a statement issued by the district administration on Thursday.

District administration officials said that while initially, the direction by state government was to close the malls and markets by 5 pm but they had decided to extend the timing by an hour.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurgaon, said that apart from this change, all other curbs imposed as per the Mahamari alert shall remain in force. “People must follow all Covid norms and in case of violations, the violators will face challans. All residents must get vaccinated at the earliest,” he said.

The DC said all educations institutions, sports facilities will remain closed till January 12, 5 pm. The curbs on movement of people during night shall also remain. The curtailments on social gatherings will continue till January 12.