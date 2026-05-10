Unstoppable Gurgaon: Between Jan & April, 27,000 crore pumped into new real estate projects

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia have begun to ripple into global real estate markets, with even high-flying hubs like Dubai showing early signs of uncertainty. Elsewhere, technology firms are cutting jobs, hiring has slowed, and households are becoming more cautious about big-ticket purchases. But in Gurgaon, developers continue to bet heavily on real estate.

Along stretches such as the Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road, new residential towers keep rising as developers commit fresh capital to one of India’s most active housing corridors.

In the first four months of 2026 alone, nearly Rs 27,000 crore flowed into new real estate projects in the city, according to Gurugram Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) data until April 30.

The investment push has coincided with Gurgaon continuing to outperform much of the National Capital Region (NCR), supported by infrastructure expansion and a perception that projects are executed faster in the city when compared to nearby markets.

According to a status report submitted by RERA to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on May 4, the authority has cleared all complaints pending up to 2024, significantly reducing its backlog and streamlining the dispute resolution process for homebuyers. Industry executives said this has helped restore confidence in the market.

“Gurgaon continues to hold a clear edge within NCR. The employment base is strong and infrastructure is catching up at a pace that actually moves the needle,” said Manik Malik, CEO and president of real estate company BPTP (Business Park Town Planners).

He added that luxury launches across infrastructure-led micro markets were being driven by “real buyers, not just investor activity”.

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Rishi Raj, CEO of Conscient Infrastructure, said the rise in project approvals and registrations reflected growing confidence among both developers and homebuyers.

Some developers described the current momentum as a sign that Gurgaon’s market has matured.

Jitender Yadav, director of Roots Developers, said the scale of investment in just four months indicated that the city was moving beyond its earlier boom-and-bust cycles. He pointed to rising demand for plotted developments alongside high-rise projects, particularly in New Gurgaon and along the Dwarka Expressway.

According to the status report, as of May 1, RERA Gurugram has approved 1,057 projects to date, of which 825 are residential. In a statement, the authority noted that the last couple of years have been significant for project registrations in the region.

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“To strengthen the project registration process, Gurugram RERA has implemented a series of institutional reforms. These include rigorous scrutiny of information submitted by promoters at the time of registration; mandatory project site inspections by domain experts; and compulsory filing of quarterly progress reports. Additionally, public consultation through the issuance of public notices has been made mandatory for project registration,” a spokesperson said.

Yashank Wason, Managing Director of Royal Green Realty said the city’s momentum has been building quietly over the last few years, which is showing across multiple corridors.

“You have the Golf Course Extension Road seeing consistent project activity. What’s changed is the variety; it is no longer skewed only towards luxury. There’s demand coming in for mid-income homes, plotted developments and some mixed-use formats.”

“Across NCR, while other cities are improving, Gurgaon continues to stay ahead because of how closely real estate is tied to its commercial ecosystem. That naturally keeps demand more stable. The Rs 27,000-crore investment number reflects that comfort level among developers,” he added.

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RERA Gurugram chairperson Arun Kumar said the authority currently has around 1,300 pending cases, most of them less than a year old.

“As to the city’s increased investments in the space, it is a red-hot market,” Kumar said, citing Gurgaon’s proximity to Delhi and the IGI Airport, along with its infrastructure and concentration of large developers.

Abhishek Bhardwaj, founder of Kalpvriksha Realty, however, said clearing complaints is only one side of the story.

“There are over 1 lakh delayed homes in Gurgaon… in many cases, FIRs have been lodged against builders… Still, the same developer can apply for a fresh licence. No automatic legal wall stops it. As RERA registers projects and hears complaints later, these two doors are not welded into one promoter-level filter.”

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“So, a messy past does not automatically block a fresh application. That is why buyers misunderstand approvals. A fresh licence does not mean clean history. A RERA registration does not erase old complaints. An FIR does not automatically kill the next file. The same people can return through a new approval route,” he added.