Gurgaon: Rape accused hides in garbage truck to escape Bhondsi jail

An Uttar Pradesh resident, who is accused of rape and had been lodged in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Jail since last week, escaped from the prison premises early Friday afternoon, by hiding in a garbage truck, said police on Saturday.

A case was registered against the rape accused under IPC sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by person to his lawful apprehension), as well as against seven prison officials, including the barrack in-charge and head warder.

Police said the accused had been lodged at Bhondsi prison since September 15. He had been accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl. A case was registered against him in August at the Sector 37 police station, under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping), as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“It was during the evening roll call that police noticed that the accused, who was lodged in barrack number 3, was missing. A search was initiated and the CCTV footage was scrutinised,” said the PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The CCTV footage revealed the chain of events. The inmate hid inside the garbage truck that had come to pick up trash from the prison, and managed to escape.

“A case has been registered, and a search is on to arrest him again,” said the PRO.

“Seven officials have also been named in the FIR, and action will be taken against them as well, depending on what the probe reveals,” he said.

Officials from Bhondsi Jail did not respond to calls or messages seeking a comment.

