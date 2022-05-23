Rain causes waterlogging across Gurgaon, traffic police urge people to work from home

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms caused waterlogging and traffic congestion across Gurgaon on Monday morning as several vehicles broke down on submerged roads.

Waterlogging was reported in many areas including the service lane on Narsinghpur stretch on Delhi-Gurgaon highway, Rajiv chowk, Signature tower, Sohna road, Golf Course road, Atul Kataria chowk, near DLF phase 1 metro station, Mata Mandir road, Vatika chowk, Agrasen chowk, Kanhai chowk, MDI chowk, Bakhtawar chowk, South City-2, Sector 31/40 road and sector 42/47 chowk.

The Gurgaon traffic police took to Twitter asking people to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic situation.

“We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly,” the traffic police tweeted.

Many roads were submerged under knee-deep water as traffic police officials diverted vehicles to alternative routes. Trees were uprooted in some areas while power cuts were reported from several parts. Traffic congestion was reported on National Highway-48 near Signature Tower, Narsinghpur and along internal roads.

A GMDA (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority) official, requesting anonymity, said: “Waterlogging has been reported in several areas due to the continuous spell of rainfall, especially in low-lying stretches such as the Narsinghpur stretch on national highway 48. The water is being drained out by pumps.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that parts of Haryana and Punjab will receive moderate rainfall, bringing some respite from heatwaves.