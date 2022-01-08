Gurgaon: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in several areas

Gurgaon witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms early on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in some areas.

Waterlogging was seen in the service lane near Narsinghpur on Delhi-Gurgaon highway, Rajiv chowk, Tau Devi Lal stadium, Galleria market, Basai, Sector 9 and 10 A, and internal sector roads.

According to data from district administration, till 8 am on Saturday, Gurgaon tehsil received 54 mm of rainfall, while Wazirabad received 52 mm, Sohna 72 mm, Manesar 50 mm and Pataudi 40 mm.

Pardeep Kumar, chief engineer at Infrastructure-2 in Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said, “Due to continuous rainfall, waterlogging has been reported, but the water is being drained out by pumps. The situation is not as alarming as it typically is during monsoon, except at one point near Tau Devi Lal stadium, where sewage-cleaning work has been going on, besides construction of an underpass at Subhash Chowk. In the low-lying stretches, like Narsinghpur service lane on NH-8, water takes time to recede due to the topography.”

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurgaon police, said, “Traffic police officials have been deputed to ensure smooth flow of traffic, especially on the highway.”