Waterlogging reported in several areas after rain in Gurgaon

A spell of rain for over two hours left several parts of the city waterlogged and led to traffic congestion in Gurgaon Sunday morning.

Traffic police officials said waterlogging was reported at Subhash Chowk, near the Huda City Centre Metro Station, Signature Tower, Manesar bus stand, Hanuman Chowk, Sector 4/5 Chowk, Krishna Chowk, Sector 21/22 road, near Wazirabad traffic signal, AIT Chowk, Kanhai Chowk, near Mayfield Garden Chowk, Artemis Chowk, South City 1, Iffco Chowk, and several stretches of National Highway 48.

Waterlogging at Gurgaon’s Signature Chowk. (Photo: Traffic police) Waterlogging at Gurgaon’s Signature Chowk. (Photo: Traffic police)

Among the worst affected areas were the Narsingpur-Khandsa stretch on NH-48, where the service lane was submerged, and the Basai area.

Several vehicles broke down while commuters had to wade through knee-high water in low-lying areas. In Sector 22, water entered houses with residents complaining that the drains had been choked.

A senior traffic police officer said, “Several traffic police teams have been deputed to facilitate traffic movement. There is minor traffic congestion in some areas. We have put out an advisory for commuters to plan their travel accordingly.”

Officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) said they had deployed pumps to drain out the water in several areas across the city. “Additional pumps are being deployed and water is being drained out simultaneously. A moderate to heavy spell of rainfall in a short period of time has caused waterlogging in some areas, especially in low-lying areas. Due to topography, water often accumulates near Khandsa on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway,” said a GMDA official.