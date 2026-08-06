Gurgaon rain chaos: WFH advised as flooded roads trigger massive traffic jams

A two-day ‘work from home’ advisory has been issued for Gurgaon after a relentless spell of overnight rain beginning around 3 am threw normal life out of gear across the city on Thursday morning.
Major arterial roads were inundated, low-lying residential sectors were submerged, and massive traffic snarls were seen during peak rush hours.
The district recorded an average of 97 mm of rainfall in 24 hours between 8 am on August 5 and 8 am on August 6.
Sohna topped the charts with 110 mm of rain, followed closely by Gurugram tehsil (97 mm), Kadipur (74 mm), Harsaru (74 mm), Wazirabad (55 mm), and Manesar (54 mm). Pataudi and Farukh Nagar recorded 6 mm and 7 mm of rainfall, respectively.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange’ alert for the city.
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), headed by District Magistrate Uttam Singh, issued an advisory urging all corporate offices and private establishments to allow employees to work from home (WFH) on August 6 and 7.
The advisory aimed to reduce vehicle density on flooded roads and allow civic agencies to undertake urgent drainage restoration and repair works.
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The city police also issued a cautionary advisory, appealing to commuters to avoid unnecessary travel as traffic management teams and local police station SHOs were deployed across major intersections to manage vehicle movement amidst rising water levels.
ACP Traffic (HQ and Highways) Satpal Yadav asked residents to use public transport, and acknowledged the pressure on traffic due to both the rains and the diversions in place due to the Kanwar Yatra.
Commuters stranded
Gridlocks were reported from key junctions including Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, and the Gurgaon Expressway.
Dharam Veer Singh, a resident of Mapsko Casabella in Sector 82, was stuck on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway stretch near Ambience Mall between 7 and 9 am.
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“I left home early to reach my workplace in West Delhi, but was stuck on the NH-48 for two hours. Water entered parts of the main carriageway, and cars were crawling,” he fumed.
In several residential areas, roads were blocked by trees uprooted by the heavy rain and strong wind.
In Sector 23A, residents expressed frustration over the delay in municipal response. “An uprooted tree has been blocking an internal sector road since morning. Despite repeated calls to civic authorities and helpline numbers, no team arrived immediately to clear the debris, leaving it to us residents and staff of Northcap university,” lamented a Sector 23A resident.
Gate 3 of Ardee City in Sector 52 saw near knee-length levels of waterlogging. The civic corporation later deployed a tractor mounted pump to help drain the water.
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“It is a chronic problem. The spot sees waterlogging even after little rain and becomes dangerous for commuters,” said Ardee City resident Chaitali Mandhotra.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More