Gurgaon rain chaos: WFH advised as flooded roads trigger massive traffic jams

A flooded underpass (left), and Gate 3 of Ardee City in Sector 52 with near knee-length levels of waterlogging (right). (Express Photos)

A two-day ‘work from home’ advisory has been issued for Gurgaon after a relentless spell of overnight rain beginning around 3 am threw normal life out of gear across the city on Thursday morning.

Major arterial roads were inundated, low-lying residential sectors were submerged, and massive traffic snarls were seen during peak rush hours.

The district recorded an average of 97 mm of rainfall in 24 hours between 8 am on August 5 and 8 am on August 6.

Sohna topped the charts with 110 mm of rain, followed closely by Gurugram tehsil (97 mm), Kadipur (74 mm), Harsaru (74 mm), Wazirabad (55 mm), and Manesar (54 mm). Pataudi and Farukh Nagar recorded 6 mm and 7 mm of rainfall, respectively.