Saturday, April 30, 2022
Gurgaon: Pvt bank staffer dies after bus hits motorcycle

According to police, the incident took place around 12 pm when the victim, Tekchand Saini, and his colleague Lal Mohan, both private bank staffers, were going to a bank in Bilaspur for some work.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
May 1, 2022 1:26:59 am
In the police complaint, Tekchand’s brother Phool Singh said, “Around 12 pm, as they were returning on their motorcycle, a Haryana roadways bus coming from Dharuhera side rammed into their motorcycle from behind at Kapriwas chowk.”

A 32-year-old private bank employee was killed while his colleague suffered injuries after a Haryana roadways bus allegedly hit their motorcycle in Gurgaon on Friday. Police said the accused bus driver was arrested and later released on bail.

In the police complaint, Tekchand's brother Phool Singh said, "Around 12 pm, as they were returning on their motorcycle, a Haryana roadways bus coming from Dharuhera side rammed into their motorcycle from behind at Kapriwas chowk." Police said the passersby rushed them to a private hospital, where Tekchand was declared dead on arrival, while Lal Mohan is undergoing treatment.

A police officer said, “After the incident was reported, an FIR was immediately registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (death by negligence) at Bilaspur police station.”

