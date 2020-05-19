Gurgaon: Pushed to pay rent, migrant kills self, cops file FIR against landlord

“Madhusen had told me the landlord was repeatedly asking for rent and pressuring him…,” alleges the complainant. (Representational) “Madhusen had told me the landlord was repeatedly asking for rent and pressuring him…,” alleges the complainant. (Representational)

A 45-year-old migrant worker from Odisha committed suicide by allegedly consuming poison in Gurgaon Sunday morning, following which an FIR was registered against his landlord for allegedly pressuring him for rent.

According to police, Madhusen Mishra worked as a plumber. His body was discovered around 6 am by neighbours.

In the complaint to police, a neighbour stated that when he received no response after knocking on his door, he called the landlord and other tenants. They broke the window grill and managed to open the latch of the door from inside, to find Mishra’s body next to a bottle of poison.

“Madhusen had told me the landlord was repeatedly asking for rent and pressuring him…,” alleges the complainant.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, SHO of Shivaji Nagar police station, said: “We have registered an FIR under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against the landlord. Probe is on but we have not made any arrest yet.”

“We have alerted the victim’s family but they are unable to come to collect the body due to the coronavirus outbreak. His body is in the mortuary now,” said the SHO, adding that Madhusen’s family claimed he had run away from home “over 20 years ago” and had barely been in touch with them since.

Officials from the district administration had earlier warned that FIRs would be registered against anyone asking “medical staff, labourers… “ to vacate the premises.

