Gurgaon: PSO who shot judge’s kin had ‘gone quiet, serious’

The incident took place at Arcadia market in Sector 49 on Saturday. Express The incident took place at Arcadia market in Sector 49 on Saturday. Express

Two days after he was shot by his father’s personal security officer, 18-year-old Dhruv, son of additional district and sessions judge Krishan Kant Sharma, is “very critical”, doctors at Medanta – The Medicity have said. “His condition is very critical. He is on life support,” said a spokesperson of the hospital, who clarified that reports of him being “brain dead” were not true.

Almost 200 km away, the last rites of his mother, 37-year-old Ritu, who had also been shot, were carried out on Monday evening. While Ritu had been shot twice, once in the abdomen and once in the shoulder; her son had been shot thrice, twice in the head and once in the shoulder. Ritu had succumbed to her injuries late Saturday night.

The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the shooting is yet to make any concrete revelation. On Monday, accused Mahipal’s mother and a cousin were called for questioning. “We are investigating the matter in an unbiased manner and are still questioning the accused. We will reveal the details of our findings when we have something concrete. As of now, we are questioning him at regular intervals and probing all angles,” said ACP Dharna Yadav, who is a part of the SIT.

According to Daan Singh, Mahipal’s maternal uncle, his mother was taken from Kosli, where she was staying, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. “Police came and knocked on our door at 3 am and asked for my sister. There were two female officers and one male one,” said Singh.

“My nephew had become quiet over the last few days. He stopped talking to people and was very serious. My sister has told me he would sometimes go into a corner and break down, but when we tried to ask him what was troubling him, he did not tell us,” he claimed.

The Gurgaon District Bar Association, meanwhile, suspended all work for a day on Monday as a mark of solidarity with Sharma and his family. “Almost 70 lawyers went to Hisar for the cremation today,” said Hemant Sharma, secretary of the Gurgaon district bar association.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App