Gurgaon: PSO shoots self, two booked for abetment

A 28-year-old personal security officer (PSO) allegedly shot himself with his licensed gun near a society in Sector 84 on Monday morning. Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against two people.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ravi Singh alias Chintu. He had been working as a PSO for a Sector 82 resident for the past one year.

In the police complaint, the victim’s brother, Ashish, said that at 9.10 am, he received a video on WhatsApp from his brother. “In the recorded video clip, my brother was crying. He said that he was committing suicide as he was under duress due to two people, who had been torturing him. I immediately called my brother several times, but he did not answer my calls,” he alleged in the FIR.

He added that after a few minutes, he got a call from his friend informing him that his brother had shot himself.

Police said they received information from the police control room at 9.45 am that a man was found dead with a gunshot wound behind a society in Sector 84. He was rushed to civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “It appears to be a case of suicide. The victim’s licensed revolver and his phone were found lying next to his body. The victim’s family has named two people in the police complaint and accused them of abetment of suicide.”

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “An FIR has been registered. No arrests have been made so far.” Police the reason for the suicide is not known.

The FIR was registered under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of IPC at Kherki Daula police station, said police.