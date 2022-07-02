Day after FIR over ‘promoting enmity’ at Gurgaon protest, police summon Bajrang Dal, VHP members

A day after police booked members of Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for allegedly raising abusive slogans and promoting enmity during a rally organised to demand action against the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur, Gurgaon police Saturday summoned four accused in the case asking them to join the investigation.

Police sources said notices were issued under CrPC section 41 A to at least four accused from Bajrang Dal and VHP on Saturday at 11 am at City police station.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, legal adviser, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, who has been named in the FIR, said, “A notice was served to me to join the investigation. I am deliberating the matter with other members and deciding the future course of action and will join the investigation.”

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “No arrests have been made so far. The probe is underway.”

On Wednesday, at least 80 people assembled at Nehru Park around 5 pm and marched towards Sadar Bazar before dispersing at Harish Bakery Chowk. Protesters had burnt an effigy of ‘Islamic Jihad terrorism’. In purported videos of the rally, protesters could be heard raising provocative slogans against the Muslim community near Jama Masjid, as well as shouting ‘desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko’.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident after videos of the rally went viral on social media, police registered an FIR against the organisers and other unknown persons under IPC sections 153A (promotion enmity between different communities on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, by insulting religious beliefs) 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (common intention) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) at City police station.