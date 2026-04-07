In Gurgaon, property tax bills include garbage collection charges despite only private arrangement in place

Gurgaon residents are protesting the sudden addition of garbage collection charges to their property tax bills, with fees ranging from ₹216 to ₹540.

Residents of Gurgaon were in for a shock as their property tax bills generated this month included hundreds of rupees as garbage collection charges.

The Indian Express accessed multiple such bills in prominent sectors and localities.

In Surya Vihar at Sector 21, such bills generated by the Haryana State Urban Local Bodies Department included garbage collection charges worth Rs 540. In Suncity Township off Golf Course Road, the charges ranged from Rs 216 to Rs 432.

Residents questioned levying this charge at a time when the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) does not have a permanent mechanism in place for door-to-door garbage collection, segregation and processing. The civic body relies on informal labour-based stopgap measures at present, sourced out to various contractors. Several sectors manage on their own, with collectors collecting between Rs 50-150 per household.