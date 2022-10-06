Gurgaon property dealer killed as SUV hits motorcycle, drags it for several metres

A 29-year-old property dealer was killed after an SUV allegedly rammed into his motorcycle on Sohna road in Gurgaon last week, said police.

Police identified the man as Santosh Singh, who hailed from Bihar’s Gaya district and been staying in Gurgaon for over nine years. According to police, the incident took place on September 28 around 10 pm when the victim was

returning to his house in Badshahpur from work.

In purported CCTV footage of the incident, the motorcyclist is seen dragged on the road for several metres after the SUV hits him.

A police officer said, “As he took a U-turn near a furniture showroom in Badshahpur, a car coming at high speed rammed into the motorcycle. He was dragged for several metres and suffered injuries. Passersby and commuters rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.”

In the police complaint, his wife, Suman Singh, said, “I got a call informing me that my husband had been in an accident and an unidentified vehicle had hit his motorcycle when he was returning home. He was taken to a private hospital and then referred to civil hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident took place due to rash and negligent driving of the car driver.”

Preet Pal, ACP crime, told media persons, “An FIR has been registered against the accused car driver. We are reviewing CCTV footage and efforts are on to arrest the accused.”

An FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station, said police.