Gurgaon private schools take reopening steps

Some schools are yet to take a decision on reopening. (Express Archive)

With the Haryana government permitting schools to reopen for classes IX to XII from July 16, followed by classes VI to VIII from July 23, several private schools in Gurgaon are set to open their doors to students once again in the weeks ahead.

Among these is The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, which sent out an email to parents alerting them that they would be resuming classes for grades XI and XII in a “staggered manner”. As per the email, students of class XII will be called to school on Monday and Friday, while students of class XI will be called on Thursdays.

“We recognise that family compulsions may not allow all our students to come to school to attend classes. The teachers will schedule meetings on teams for those who wish to attend classes virtually while the teacher teaches in class,” states the email sent out by the school, which also has a link to the consent form that parents are expected to fill in order for their children to attend physical classes.

At Delhi Public School, Sector 45, officials said they will be reopening for students of certain classes from August.

“We are opening for regular classes for grades IX to XII from August 2. Online and offline classes will be conducted simultaneously,” said Aditi Misra, the principal of the school.

Ryan International School is among the institutions that have already reopened this week, with officials saying classes have resumed for grades IX to XII.

“We reopened for class IX to XII as per government guidelines on Monday. We had a good number of consent forms from parents, but attendance was around 30 per cent on Monday. However, this was also due to the rain. Numbers have been better today and we expect it will improve further on Thursday and Friday,” said Peeya Sharma, principal of the school, adding that online classes are also being conducted simultaneously.

