Gurgaon private firm director conned by men on the pretext of holding celebrity cricket match, loses Rs 1.5 crore

A woman who works as a director of a private company in Gurgaon lost Rs 1.5 crore after she was allegedly swindled by four men on the pretext of conducting a celebrity cricket match, officials said.

The police Wednesday booked the four people who told the woman that they had links with “officials in the Indian cricket board” and tricked her into investing the money for making a profit from the proceeds of the match.

The police said that a case was registered based on the complaint of the woman who stated that in March 2018, two acquaintances approached her and introduced her to their two associates from Jaipur, who claimed to be involved in conducting celebrity cricket matches.

“They asked me to make an investment and make a profit. They claimed that certain film personalities and actors will also feature in the matches and called me to Jaipur for a meeting. At a hotel in Jaipur, they said that they had a meeting with a Bollywood film producer who agreed to conduct a match in Delhi. Later, the accused came to my office in Delhi and said they are promoters of a cricket league and that they held high posts in the Indian cricket board and asked me to invest Rs 1.5 crore for a match,” said the complainant in the First Information Report (FIR).

Police said the complainant paid Rs 1.5 crore and when she asked the accused about the match, they kept giving her excuses. “The accused initially said the match could not be held due to the pandemic. Later they promised to return the money with interest. But when they did not keep their word, the woman confronted them. Subsequently, the accused called her and her associate to a hotel in Gurgaon and threatened to kill them, said a police officer. The police have launched a probe into the case. No arrests have been made so far.

A case was registered against the four for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document, and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at sector 50 police station, the police said.