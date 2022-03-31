Gurgaon: 90-year-old priest found murdered inside temple at Kadarpur village

A 90-year-old priest was found murdered inside a temple at Kadarpur village in Gurgaon on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The cops have registered a case against unidentified persons and the motive is yet to be ascertained.

Delhi News | At Delhi CM house, how protesters got too close for comfort

The deceased, Gobind Das, was a resident of Uttarakhand and had been a priest at the temple for over three decades. According to the police, the incident was reported at around 6 am when a resident of the village, who had gone to offer prayers and give tea to the priest, found him dead.

In the police complaint, the complainant, Ajay Kumar, said that when he entered the temple, he saw that the priest was not seated on the platform as per his usual routine and was lying down, covered in a quilt.

“I tried to wake him up and when he did not move, I removed the quilt and saw that his throat was slit and his head severed from his body. I immediately informed two others who had come to the temple and called the police,” he added.

The police said that a team from the Sector 65 police station, forensic experts and a dog squad were sent to the spot. Preet Pal, ACP crime, said, “Several teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused and we are confident of solving the case soon.”

Dr Deepak Kumar, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy, said: “It appears that he was attacked with a sharp and heavy weapon. There were no other external injuries apart from the main wound.”

A First Information Report was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 65 police station on Wednesday.