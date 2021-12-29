Gurgaon prepares to vaccinate 15-18 yr olds

The deputy commissioner Tuesday held a task force committee meeting with health department officials and representatives of hospitals to discuss measures for inoculation of children aged between 15 and 18, which will start from January 3, as well as booster doses.

The health department officials directed private and government hospitals to make arrangements for vaccination, including setting up a separate counter for inoculation of children.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurgaon, said that as per an estimate, 1.5 lakh to 1.75 lakh children in the age group 15 to 18 years were eligible for vaccination in the district. “Children in this age group can register themselves for vaccination online or offline at the centres. Four people can be registered with one mobile number. If a teenager does not have an Aadhaar card, they can register with a valid school ID,” he said.

Officials said that from January 10, booster doses will be given to healthcare workers, front line workers and people above 60 who have comorbidities.

“The booster dose will be given to people at a gap of nine months (39 weeks) after the second dose. The booster dose vaccine will be the same as the previously administered doses,” said the CMO.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner (DC), Gurgaon, directed representatives of hospitals to provide accurate information to the district administration regarding vaccination, availability of beds, oxygen and other healthcare facilities.

On omicron, the DC said, “People should not panic as only one case of omicron variant has been reported in Gurgaon so far.”