Gurgaon: Pregnant woman suffocates to death after fire breaks out in gated condominium

A pregnant woman and a mother of a 4-year-old boy died due to suffocation after a fire broke out on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at her gated condominium in Gurgaon.

According to officials from the fire department, the mishap took place in tower B6 of Tulip Orange located in Sector 70. At around 2:28 am, the department received a call following which fire tenders rushed to the spot – two each from Sector 29 and Sector 37 fire stations.

“The fire seems to have been caused by a short circuit. The fire broke out at the electrical metre of the building on the ground floor and spread through the electrical shaft,” Fire Services Officer (FSO) IS Kashyap said.

Kashyap added, “Although the fire remained restricted to the shaft, the smoke seeped out into the fire escape staircase area. It took us an hour to control the blaze.”

While residents in 39 out of the 40 flats remained inside their homes in the nine-storeyed-building and waited for firefighters to arrive, the deceased woman, along with her husband and son tried to escape from the fifth floor, eyewitnesses said. “In the dark, the husband and son went downstairs while the woman moved towards the terrace which was locked,” Vikas Ranjan, ex RWA president of Tulip Orange, said.

“The woman was found lying outside the terrace when the firefighters had arrived. She must have died due to suffocation,” Kashyap said.

The body was sent for postmortem this morning and an FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station. Fire officials said the condominium, however, had all requisite permissions. “The building had the required no objection certificate and permissions, as well as firefighting equipment. In fact, we used their hose to douse the flames,” Kashyap said.

