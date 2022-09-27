Gurgaon: Poultry farm owner, brother attacked by group of armed men

A poultry farm owner and his brother were allegedly attacked in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi area on Monday night by a group of men, who fired several gunshots before escaping, the police said. The incident took place in Vatika Kunj and the poultry farm owner, who suffered injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police added.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.45 pm when the complainant Pankaj and his brother, Mohit, who owns a poultry farm in Bhondsi, were returning to their house in Rithoj in their SUV and had stopped at a department store to run some errands.

In the police complaint, Pankaj said that he was inside the store while his brother was seated behind the driving wheel. “I heard a commotion and ran out of the store and saw that the accused arrived in 3-4 cars and 2-3 motorcycles, armed with rods and sticks, and surrounded our car. They broke the window panes of the car and dragged my brother on the road and started beating him with steel rods and sticks,” he said in his complaint. “When I tried to intervene, three accused took out guns and fired gunshots at us. I managed to evade the bullets. As some family members and passers-by gathered, the accused escaped in SUVs [Two Scorpio cars] and motorcycles and one of the accused fired gunshots in the air to disperse the crowd,” he added.

Pankaj alleged that the accused had attacked his brother on three previous occasions and two FIRs were also lodged in those cases.

Police said they received information that a man had been injured and was rushed to Sohna civil hospital for treatment.

“The injured person was referred to a private hospital. He was declared unfit for statement. On the complaint of his brother, an FIR has been registered. Eleven suspects have been named in the FIR while 10-12 others are unknown. The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. No arrests have been made yet,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station.