3 Gurgaon policemen on duty suffer injuries after attack by a 4-member gang

Three policemen who were on duty on ERV (emergency response vehicle) suffered injuries after a group of four men allegedly attacked them with sticks and tried to run them over with their car outside a private hospital in the Bhondsi area late Tuesday night, said police. A head constable suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police said two separate FIRs have been registered against the accused men, who are yet to be arrested.

Police constable Deepak Kumar, who filed a complaint, said that at 11.53 pm, he and two of his colleagues who were on duty received information that some men were creating a ruckus with the staff of a private hospital at Rithoj village in Gurgaon district.

“When ERV in-charge Anil, constable Mohit, and I reached the hospital, the men had escaped. As we stood outside the hospital talking to the person who had reported the incident, suddenly a speeding Swift car with the four accused came from Rithoj side and stopped a few steps away from us. The men then drove towards us and tried to run us over. Head constable Anil and I jumped out of the way and climbed the ramp outside the hospital. The car hit the ramp and then rammed the hospital board,” he said.

Deepak Kumar added that the men then damaged the police vehicle with sticks and rods and smashed the vehicle’s window panes.

“When we tried to stop them, the men hit Anil on the head with the sticks. They also punched and kicked me and Mohit. Anil fell unconscious after profuse bleeding on the head. As the hospital staff gathered at the spot, the men threatened us and then escaped,” he said in the FIR.

Anil was rushed to a private hospital.

The hospital authorities have also filed an FIR against the men.

They said in the complaint that two men came to the hospital at 11.45 pm and asked for medicine. “When the staffer at the medical store had asked them to pay Rs 220 for the medicine, the men attacked the person with a pair of scissors which were kept on the counter. One of the staffers had recorded the act on the phone. The men then called two accomplices and assaulted the staff with sticks and escaped.” said a police officer.

