Gurgaon: Manhunt launched to trace man accused of molesting neighbour

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly molested by her neighbour in Gurgaon on Sunday. The Police said that the accused had been identified and a manhunt was launched to arrest him.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9.30 am when the woman was sweeping outside her house on Sunday. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused attacked her when she was heading inside her house. “He came from behind and touched me inappropriately. When I started yelling, he pulled my hair and pushed me to the ground,” she said, while adding that she suffered injuries to her leg as she fell down.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The accused managed to escape from the spot. The woman informed her family and she was provided first aid. She later filed a police complaint and recorded her statement before a magistrate.”

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurgaon police, said, “The accused lives in the same neighbourhood. He has been identified and police teams are conducting searches to arrest him.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Sunday afternoon.