Gurgaon police to auction property of man on the run

In a first, Gurgaon Police Wednesday received permission from a court to auction properties of an absconding “proclaimed offender,” allegedly involved in several crimes, including multiple murder cases. The development comes after the Commissioner of Police, at a press conference in December, warned that such action would be taken to put criminals in prison. He said in cases of proclaimed offenders who fail to surrender, Gurgaon Police would collect details of their properties from the revenue department and attach those to the cases, to prevent the accused from selling them.

Police said the accused in this case, Sube Singh from Gurgaon’s Bar Gujjar village, was involved in the murders of a sarpanch and a “nambardar” last year. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on February 18, 2018.

“The accused has been absconding for several days. We managed to get details of his properties from the revenue department. These include a house, some farmland in his village, and a plot in Manesar,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Police submitted a request in the court of the Manesar tehsildar, seeking to attach these properties under CrPC Section 83.

“After this request was met, we approached the district court, seeking permission to auction the attached properties. The court has given directions to this effect and the auction will be done as per rules,” said PRO Boken.