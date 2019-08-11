Gurgaon police SHO arrested in rape case

The station house officer of a Gurgaon police station was Saturday arrested by Jind Police after a woman alleged that he raped her on multiple occasions over the past two and a half months.

Advertising

Police said an FIR was registered in the matter at the women’s police station in Jind Friday. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she first met the accused in 2015 at the women’s police station in Gurgaon and they exchanged numbers. She claimed that they started talking on phone.

The woman alleged that SHO sexually assaulted her for the first time in his vehicle on July 10. She alleged that he offered to drop her to Gurgaon and, after driving through the Pindara bypass, “set up five banners on the car’s windows and a black film”.

“The SHO has been remanded in police custody for three days. Gurgaon Police has been intimated,” said Ashwin Shenvi, SP, Jind. Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken, however, said, “We have not been intimated formally of an arrest yet.”