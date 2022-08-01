Three Gurgaon police personnel arrested for extorting Rs 9 lakh, threatening to implicate lawyer in false case

The Gurgaon police arrested two police constables and a special police officer (SPO) Sunday for allegedly extorting Rs 9 lakh from a lawyer after threatening to implicate him in a false case, said officials Monday.

The police said that the arrested personnel have been identified as constable Sandeep Dagar, constable Neetu, and SPO Anand Kumar. They said their three accomplices are yet to be arrested.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “On Saturday, a complaint was received and an FIR was registered at Sadar police station. In the probe, the complicity of three police officials was found and they were arrested.”

Police said the three police officials have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against them.

The victim, a resident of Sector 33, said in the police complaint that on July 29, when he was at a guest house in Sector 38, at least five people, including police personnel and others in plain clothes, arrived and took him hostage in a police vehicle. “They threatened to lodge a false case against me and demanded money,” the complainant said in the FIR.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The victim alleged that he was held captive for a couple of hours and the accused asked him to arrange money from his friends and threatened to file a case against him if he failed to do so. The victim alleged that he was only released only after he paid Rs 9 lakh with the help of his friends.”

The FIR was registered against the accused under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station, said officials.