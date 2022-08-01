Three Gurgaon police personnel arrested for extorting Rs 9 lakh, threatening to implicate lawyer in false case

August 1, 2022 10:38:01 am
The Gurgaon police arrested two police constables and a special police officer (SPO) Sunday for allegedly extorting Rs 9 lakh from a lawyer after threatening to implicate him in a false case, said officials Monday.
The police said that the arrested personnel have been identified as constable Sandeep Dagar, constable Neetu, and SPO Anand Kumar. They said their three accomplices are yet to be arrested.
Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “On Saturday, a complaint was received and an FIR was registered at Sadar police station. In the probe, the complicity of three police officials was found and they were arrested.”
Police said the three police officials have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated against them.
Subscriber Only Stories
The victim, a resident of Sector 33, said in the police complaint that on July 29, when he was at a guest house in Sector 38, at least five people, including police personnel and others in plain clothes, arrived and took him hostage in a police vehicle. “They threatened to lodge a false case against me and demanded money,” the complainant said in the FIR.
A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The victim alleged that he was held captive for a couple of hours and the accused asked him to arrange money from his friends and threatened to file a case against him if he failed to do so. The victim alleged that he was only released only after he paid Rs 9 lakh with the help of his friends.”
The FIR was registered against the accused under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station, said officials.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Salman Khan gets Arms license following request citing death threats
Three Gurgaon police personnel arrested for extorting Rs 9 lakh, threatening to implicate lawyer in false case
Some producers to stop Telugu film shootings from August 1
You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video
Mumbai News Live Updates: Salman Khan issued arms license following threats; ED arrests Sanjay Raut in money laundering case
Ek Villain Returns box office collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor starrer is ‘housefull’
Whaaaaat? How much does French fries cost? A sausage and pale French fries cost 1000 bucks at CWG
Pat Carroll, voice of iconic Disney villain Ursula, dies at 95
Sensex and Nifty open on positive note on firm global trends, foreign funds inflows
Everything we expect Apple to launch at its September 2022 event
Watch: Tristan Stubbs takes a blinder to dismiss to Moeen Ali
India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day