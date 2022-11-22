scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Gurgaon police on patrol duty roughed by men at DJ party, one officer injured

The policemen who were on patrol duty in the Badshahpur area were asked to check a complaint of blaring music at a disk jockey (DJ) party at Fazilpur Dhani in sector 72. The accused are yet to be arrested.

One policeman suffered a head injury and was rushed to a hospital. (Representational)

Two policemen who had gone to check a complaint of blaring music at a DJ party were allegedly roughed up by three men on Monday night in Gurgaon, police said. One policeman suffered a head injury and was rushed to a hospital. The accused are yet to be arrested, said police.

According to the police, constable Bhupender and special police officer (SPO) Ranbir who were on patrol duty in the Badshahpur area received a call from the police station following a complaint that a disk jockey (DJ) was playing music loud at Fazilpur Dhani in sector 72.

“When a police officer and I reached the spot, loud music was being played by a DJ. Three men then approached us. We asked them to shut the DJ as it was late at night, but the trio refused. In a fit of rage, they started beating me up. They kicked and punched me and banged my head against a wall. I sustained a head injury,” Bhupender said in the FIR.

He added that the accused tore his uniform and pushed him. “When SPO Ranbir intervened to stop them, the trio beat him up and threatened to kill us, before running away,” he said.

Police said their walkie-talkie device was not working after it fell down during the assault. Police officers with the Badshahpur police station were informed and the injured constable was rushed to a civil hospital for treatment.

A police officer said, “The injured policeman has been discharged. On his complaint, an FIR has been registered and a probe has been initiated. Three accused have been identified and named in the FIR as Ashu, Vicky and Renupal. We are conducting raids to arrest them.”

An FIR was registered against the men under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 34 (common intention), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station, police said.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 11:33:54 am
Live Blog

