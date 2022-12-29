Gurgaon Police issues advisory ahead of New Year

Ahead of new year’s eve celebrations in the city, the Gurgaon Police have issued guidelines to market associations, clubs and restaurant owners to ensure the safety of the locals at night. Police said youngsters from other states come to Gurgaon for celebrations which leads to crowding on roads, at markets and in other places. To control the crowd, police have made plans with market associations.

Most roads will be restricted for cars and bikes after 9.30 pm on December 31, said officials.

Legal action will be taken against those who indulge in hooliganism or public nuisance. A meeting was held in which senior police officers told market associations that there will be no vehicular movement past 9.30 pm.

“The establishments can operate at late hours but the vehicular movement must be controlled. The owners of hotels, pubs and liquor shops must take care of selling alcohol with verification. Bouncers should be deployed at all such establishments. They should be verified. Bars and pubs should be closed at their fixed time. All CCTVs should be operational and fixed in time. The noise/sound levels should also be checked. There should be lady bouncers deployed for the safety of females,” said police.

Senior police officers also gave directions to SHOs and other personnel to conduct regular patrolling. “We should check for drink-and-driving incidents and for people who are speeding or driving dangerously. Traffic movement should be smooth and anyone involved in hooliganism should be stopped, and immediate action should be taken against them” said police.

The meeting was held by ACP Sanjeev Balahara this week, and all necessary guidelines have been filed and sent to different stakeholders to ensure the public faces no inconvenience.

Meanwhile, market associations in Gurgaon said they are expecting huge gatherings and will follow police orders. Anil Bisht, the market president of Sector 29 Gurgaon, said, “We have been told to ensure that there are female bouncers for women. Every bar needs working CCTVs that can store video for 45 days and all staffers must be verified. We have made all the arrangements. The bouncers will be equipped with bodycams. We will also shut our places around 1- 1.30 am. We have been told not to overcrowd and take entry as per space.”