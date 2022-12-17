Gurgaon police install tyre crash barriers to reduce fatalities on expressway

To reduce the fatalities due to road accidents on national highway-48, Gurgaon traffic police Friday installed tyre crash barriers near Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Bristol Chowk.

Police said that the coloured tyre crash safety barriers were put in place of concrete jersey barriers in a bid to reduce accident-related deaths on the stretch near the toll plaza, especially during the nights and foggy days.

Officials said the crash barriers are expected to absorb and cushion the impact after a collision and reduce the severity of an accident.

“With these coloured tyre crash barriers, U-turns and dividers can be easily identified by commuters at night or on days of low visibility due to fog. We expect fatalities in accidents shall reduce since speeding is one of the main reasons for accidents, especially on the highway and these barriers will cushion the impact of collisions to some extent,” said a traffic police officer.

Virender Singh Sangwan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that tyre crash barriers were installed at the zebra crossing of Kherki Daula toll plaza and Bristol Chowk on Friday. The jersey barriers made of cement and concrete were removed from these locations.

The traffic police conducted a survey of blind spots where maximum fatalities have occurred in the city and held discussions with road safety teams about installing crash barriers.

Police said that the safety crash barriers shall be put up at other blind spots across the city over the next few months.

According to the district administration, 321 people lost their lives while 660 people suffered injuries in 812 road accidents that occurred between January and October in Gurgaon.

The district administration’s road safety committee and traffic police had earlier identified a list of 37 black spots where maximum fatalities and accidents had been reported in Gurgaon. On national highway 48, the list had identified at least 18 black spots – Shankar Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Iffco Chowk, KMP toll crossing, Sidhrawali cut, Manesar bus stand, Signature Chowk, Sarhaul toll, Ambience Mall, Kherki Daula, Bilaspur Chowk, Pachgaon, Narsinghpur cut, IMT chowk – calling for expediting measures to curb accidents at the stretches.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had decided to appoint a safety consultant to discuss measures to improve road safety and reduce fatalities on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and a proposal for a safety audit of the highway was also under consideration.