Gurgaon police inspector suspended for ‘taking bribe from family of murder accused’

A Gurgaon Police inspector has been suspended and faces a departmental enquiry for allegedly taking a bribe from relatives of an accused in a murder case last year.

The case pertains to the investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old student, who was shot dead near the parking area of SGT University in Budhera, allegedly by another college student on October 8, 2021.

The case was transferred to the crime branch, who arrested the alleged shooter on October 14. Police had said the accused allegedly shot the victim over a dispute regarding his friendship with a woman in their college.

Police said inspector Bijender Hooda, in-charge of the crime branch until earlier this week, was suspended after a preliminary enquiry by the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF).

The case was transferred for a preliminary enquiry after the IGP, STF, received a confidential report regarding the bribery allegations.

Satheesh Balan, the DIG, STF, said, “Some accused, who had harboured the main offender in the case, were arrested by STF. The prime accused’s father is absconding. It emerged during investigation that crime branch inspector Bijender had allegedly taken several lakhs from different people, who had given shelter to the shooter after the murder. The money was not paid directly and was possibly done through a middleman. We have submitted all evidence in a preliminary report to the IGP and, accordingly, action has been taken.”

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The family of the main accused had filed a complaint with the DGP’s office in Chandigarh alleging that the crime branch inspector was demanding more money from them. The complaint stated that he had taken at least Rs 15 lakh from different people.”

K K Rao, the Gurgaon police commissioner, said, “The police officer concerned has been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated. The action was taken a week ago. There were allegations that the officer took Rs 4-5 lakh from the family of an accused in a murder case. It is possible that they are raising these allegations to take benefit in the case. But, we have initiated a probe to look into these allegations and the bribery charge will be investigated by an ACP-level officer.”

After the murder, the accused had taken shelter at relatives’ houses and had changed locations to evade arrest. Police said his father, also an accused in the case, was earlier declared a ‘bad character’ in Bahadurgarh and has a criminal record.