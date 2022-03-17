Security ramped up ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat in Gurgaon

Gurgaon Police has ramped up security to prevent any untoward incidents during Holi and Shab-e-Barat celebrations in the city on Friday. Police said additional force has been deployed at mosques, graveyards, and locations where Holika Dahan will take place.

Subhash Boken, Gurgaon Police spokesperson, said, “More than two dozen check posts have been set up. Police personnel from all stations and crime branches have been deployed to avoid any incident like eve-teasing, snatching, hooliganism and communal tension. Several quick response teams have been deployed at strategic points. PCR vans will conduct regular patrolling.”

In a statement, Gurgaon Police said, “Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated by Muslims from 8 pm on March 18 to 5 am on March 19. In this festival, people from the community gather at mosques, graveyards, and their homes to offer prayers. Last year, when people from the community had gathered to offer prayers, some mischievous elements had called it a conspiracy.”

“In view of the law-and-order situation and to maintain peace, police deployment has been increased at all mosques and graveyards. During Holi celebrations also, some anti-social elements throw dirty water balloons and mud etc., on other people, due to which there is a strong possibility of fights and other crimes,” the statement added.

Police also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours.

Earlier on Thursday, the president of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Gurgaon had written to the police commissioner requesting security at mosques for offering Friday prayers and for Shab-e-Barat.

In the letter, Mufti Mohammad Saleem Qasmi said, “Keeping in mind the Holi festival celebration, we have communicated to people not to offer prayers at open places, especially tomorrow. We are also celebrating Shab-e-Barat tomorrow in which prayers are offered the whole night with a visit to the graveyard. Hence, we request the department to provide security at places/mosques so that the festival can be celebrated in peace.”