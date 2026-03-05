Fake hospitals, ghost patients and bogus doctors: Inside the multi-crore insurance scam uncovered in Gurgaon

Fake hospitals set up just to dupe insurance firms of lakhs, bogus patients roped in to act as real claimants, fabricated bills, tests and records: The Gurgaon Police has unearthed a large-scale fake insurance bill claims racket after a raid on Galaxy One Hospital in New Nihal Colony last month.

Police arrested the hospital owner, A S Yadav (55), his two sons on Wednesday, as well as three employees during the raid on February 18, in connection with the case.

The raiding team recovered nearly 60 allegedly fake insurance claim files linked to around 25 firms. ACP (West) Abhilaksh Joshi said at the time that fraud to the tune of at least Rs 1 crore was unearthed so far.

The matter first came to light during a raid by the Chief Minister’s flying squad in May last year at the same hospital, police said, when a doctor was found using ‘MBBS/MD’ with his name without possessing an actual degree.

On February 14 this year, a complaint was filed by the CM’s flying squad at Bajghera police station, said police, after which an FIR was filed. The hospital was then raided.

Police said Yadav was running the Nihal Vihar hospital from a rented property. Nestled on the main road of the locality that falls under Palam Vihar Phase 1, the now-locked hospital occupies three storeys of a weathered building, its facade marked by blue signboards and posters depicting surgical procedures, maternal care, and medical consultations.

The racket

Speaking to The Indian Express, ACP Joshi revealed that the scale and operations are staggering.

“In normal course, medical claims involve three parties: the hospital, middlemen, and the insurance companies. These companies do not manually check claims and bills themselves, but have private investigators to check necessary records like admission and history,” he said.

Explaining the modus operandi of the racket, police said first, a legitimate-looking hospital would be set up specifically to cater to defrauding insurance companies.

ACP (West) Joshi said, “We found Yadav was running four other fake hospitals, which were set up as medical institutes only on paper but acted as sites for the fraud. These are in Farukhnagar (Gurgaon district), Dwarka etc. They were set up for a two-year period beginning 2018 just for the fraud.”

How did these hospitals help defraud firms?

Police said the fake hospitals, through its staff and doctors, would prepare fake in-patient admissions records, laboratory reports, pharmacy bills, and treatment bills — just to make it seem that patients had been hospitalised and treated.

Police said they would rope in people willing to list themselves as patients, share their Aadhaar and other details, and have claims filed against their names. These ‘fake patients’, along with the hospital staff, shared the proceeds from the fraudulent claims.

Then, police said people posing as private investigators (PI) for the insurance companies — the actual kingpins — did the rest of the work.

The fake information would be forwarded to the companies or their intermediaries, showing the fake doctors’ approval, then eventually be ‘okayed’ by the PIs. The claim money would be credited to the account of the patient, who then passed it on after keeping a cut.

Police said the three arrested employees of the Nihal Vihar hospital were allegedly involved in preparing and facilitating the fake insurance claims. They were identified as Sapna and Varsha, both from Gurgaon, and Gaurav who hails from Rajasthan, police said.

A larger network?

Police also claimed Yadav was not acting alone but was a cog in a large chain they are trying to unravel. “He claimed to hold an MBBS-MD degree, but the flying squad had already found the MD degree was fake. We are looking into his other degree now. We froze his bank accounts but hardly found any money in those… or with him; he is part of a large network behind this,” ACP Joshi said.

The ACP said his two sons helped him plan and executive everything. “The Nihal Colony hospital was registered in his son’s name.”

Joshi said it is difficult to determine the number of such accused private investigators at this stage since the probe is at a nascent stage, but puts the number of people participating as bogus patients at over 500.

He said many PI kingpins and patient ‘beneficiaries’ are still at large but are being traced by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) he is heading. Officials from the health department are roped in for raids.

As of now, the city police are probing the matter on their own. When asked if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be intimated and involved, ACP Joshi said, “It is hard to show the chain of money movement in these cases, since a lot of it is moved around in cash and into multiple accounts. We are trying to trace that (the larger, complex chain of the money trail and accounts/account holders of everyone involved) and build a watertight case.”

Joshi also said he hoped it would be among the first large-scale cases of its kind in the country under which police successfully use their new powers under Section 107 of the BNSS, which lets police have assets attached and then auctioned or disposed of to financially compensate victims.