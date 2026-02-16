Woman arrested in Gurgaon for ‘aiding’ China-based cyber fraudsters with virtual SIM box

The Gurgaon police, in a joint operation with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, have arrested a woman for allegedly providing technical support to cyber fraudsters based in China, officers said.

The accused, identified as Kung Panmae (30), who hails from Nagaland’s Dimapur and currently resides in Gurgaon Sector 28, was apprehended during a raid on February 10 and formally arrested a day later, police said. A virtual SIM box setup was found at their rented accommodation, police also said. A SIM box manages multiple SIM cards and can generate thousands of calls daily. It works as a call-forwarding device that routes Internet-based calls to local mobile numbers.

“Multiple mobile phones were connected to a WiFi to convert international Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls into local ones, enabling fraudsters abroad to contact their targets in India. They were involved in digital arrest scams, gaming frauds, investment scams, and other cyber crimes. Three active smartphones were also found that automatically dialled Indian numbers using ‘VDMS Apk App’,” a police spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, during questioning, Panmae told police that she and her husband maintained the setup, keeping phones charged and connected, on behalf of people of Chinese origin and that they received commission for the same. The police are looking for her husband.

Seven mobile phones, one WiFi modem, three SIM cards, and one broken laptop, were also among the items seized during the raid, police said.

The probe into Delhi’s biggest digital arrest case, which saw a retired banker residing in South Delhi’s Gulmohar Park getting duped of Rs 22.92 crore, last month revealed that the accused too had used a SIM box. Investigators suspected that the entire operation was handled from Cambodia with the help of an illegally installed SIM box.

The Indian Express previously reported how SIM boxes are used, mostly in call centres, to send encrypted or recorded voice calls to multiple targets. This installation requires permission from government authorities. “…fraudsters seek help from unsuspecting individuals by promising them good returns. Their job is to keep changing fraudulently activated SIM cards, obtained using stolen or duplicate identities through compromised point-of-sale outlets, while knowing they are working for call centres,” an officer had said.

Earlier in January, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) had busted a cyber fraud syndicate with links to China, Nepal, Cambodia, Taiwan and Pakistan. Seven people, including a Taiwanese national, were arrested, police had said, adding that the accused allegedly used SIM boxes, later recovered from Delhi, Mumbai and Mohali.