Gurgaon police arrest two history-sheeters, wanted in murder attempt, robbery cases

Gurgaon police on Monday evening said they had arrested two history-sheeters, accused in at least two dozen criminal cases, including attempt-to-murder, robbery, snatching and assault, in Gurgaon, Uttar Pradesh and Sonepat. The police said the accused, identified by first names as Amit alias Tunda and Rakesh alias Petha, are natives of Kundli, Sonepat.

The investigation was conducted by the crime branch of Farrukhnagar after a man named Jayaram, a resident of ward 7, Farrukhnagar had lodged a complaint alleging that on July 10, two unidentified men opened fire at him when he was returning from work. In the FIR, the complainant had stated, “At 8.20 pm, I was returning to my house on a motorcycle and carrying the day’s collection of Rs 40,000 in a bag when two men, who were in a car, started following me and tried to run me over. I started yelling and hearing my cries, my brother and father rushed out of the house. The accused fired three gunshots and one almost brushed past my father. Unable to loot, the accused escaped from the area.”

The police said the car, which the accused had used for the loot attempt in Farrukhnagar, was stolen at gunpoint by them on July 8 near a toll point in Kundli. The stolen car, a pistol, a country-made gun and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession. On Monday, the accused were sent to judicial custody, said the police.