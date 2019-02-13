Gurgaon Police arrest three in multiple cases of theft

Police claim to have solved four cases of theft and attempt to murder with the arrest of three men who were apprehended Monday evening following a tip-off.

Police said all three accused hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. “A tip-off was received that three men were near the Mubarakpur Chowk bypass in Farrukhnagar, planning to commit a crime, following which a police team was deployed there. However, when the personnel tried to apprehend the accused, they opened fire at them. They were eventually nabbed,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

One country-made pistol, a country-made gun, six live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from the accused, police said.