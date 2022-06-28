scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Gurgaon Police arrest two, recover 64 kg of marijuana

Police said on June 25, Inspector Ajay Malik, SHO Bilaspur police station, received a tip-off that a truck carrying 64 kg 380 grams of narcotics was on its way to Delhi from Maharashtra and will be passing from Dharuhera.

Gurgaon |
June 28, 2022 7:32:05 am
An FIR was registered against the two accused under NDPS Act at Bilaspur police station, said police.

Written by Samar Jain

Police have arrested two people and recovered 64 kilogram of marijuana (ganja) from their possession.

Police said on June 25, Inspector Ajay Malik, SHO Bilaspur police station, received a tip-off that a truck carrying 64 kg 380 grams of narcotics was on its way to Delhi from Maharashtra and will be passing from Dharuhera.

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said that acting on the information, police set up a barricade near the old toll plaza in Bilaspur and the truck was stopped for checking.

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown & unclear policy, crypto exchange founders leaving IndiaPremium
Clampdown & unclear policy, crypto exchange founders leaving India
The 2/3rds rule in anti-defection lawPremium
The 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>

“During checking, it was found that the ganja had been hidden under a bunch of paper rolls. Over 64 kg 380 grams of ganja was confiscated and both the culprits were arrested,” said ACP.

The accused have been identified as the truck driver, Mohammad Zahir, and his female associate, Alka. Police said the narcotics were being transported from Pune to Delhi.

“During questioning, the accused said they had supplied the consignment of narcotics on one earlier occasion. The accused were produced in a court and taken on one day police remand. We are questioning them about the suppliers of the drugs and trying to ascertain the entire nexus of people involved in smuggling the narcotics,” said ACP.

An FIR was registered against the two accused under NDPS Act at Bilaspur police station, said police.

More from Delhi

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement