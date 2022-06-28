Gurgaon Police arrest two, recover 64 kg of marijuana

Written by Samar Jain

Police have arrested two people and recovered 64 kilogram of marijuana (ganja) from their possession.

Police said on June 25, Inspector Ajay Malik, SHO Bilaspur police station, received a tip-off that a truck carrying 64 kg 380 grams of narcotics was on its way to Delhi from Maharashtra and will be passing from Dharuhera.

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said that acting on the information, police set up a barricade near the old toll plaza in Bilaspur and the truck was stopped for checking.

“During checking, it was found that the ganja had been hidden under a bunch of paper rolls. Over 64 kg 380 grams of ganja was confiscated and both the culprits were arrested,” said ACP.

The accused have been identified as the truck driver, Mohammad Zahir, and his female associate, Alka. Police said the narcotics were being transported from Pune to Delhi.

“During questioning, the accused said they had supplied the consignment of narcotics on one earlier occasion. The accused were produced in a court and taken on one day police remand. We are questioning them about the suppliers of the drugs and trying to ascertain the entire nexus of people involved in smuggling the narcotics,” said ACP.

An FIR was registered against the two accused under NDPS Act at Bilaspur police station, said police.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)