Gurgaon: Police arrest property dealer for ‘threatening and extorting Rs 10 crore from businessman’

he Police Friday arrested a property dealer for allegedly threatening and trying to extort Rs 10 crore from a businessman.

According to the police, on April 27, a Gurgaon-based property dealer lodged a written complaint stating that an unknown person had been calling him from different numbers, asking for Rs 10 crore and threatening him of dire consequences if he didn’t pay. The police added that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 65 police station.

The cops informed that a joint team of Crime Branch Sector 40 and officials from Sector 65 police station arrested the accused Manoj Kumar, a resident of Manesar, from near Rampura flyover on NH-48.

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said that during interrogation, the accused said that he was aware that the victim was rich and worked in the real estate business. “Hence, he hatched a plan to extort the money from him. He threatened the victim via WhatsApp calls and messages and initially demanded Rs 10 crore. He later bargained with the victim and revised the extortion amount to Rs 40 lakh, threatening that if he did not pay by the next day, the sum would go up to Rs 2 crore. He told the victim that he was part of a ‘bulldozer’ gang, a fact that is yet to be verified as no evidence has been found,” the ACP added.

The police said that a mobile phone, a SIM card and a car were recovered from the accused.