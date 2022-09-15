scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

College student arrested for stalking, sexually assaulting minor in Gurgaon

In a complaint to the police, the minor girl’s father said the accused had been blackmailing her and forcing her to meet him after threatening to share her nude photos on social media.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act at a police station in Gurgaon. (File)

A 19-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Gurgaon Wednesday, the police said.

In a complaint to the police, the minor girl’s father said the girl and the accused were known to each other as they had studied in the same school. “According to the complainant, the accused passed out of school last year and joined a college and used to call her often. The complainant alleged that he had been stalking the girl. It was further alleged that the accused had been blackmailing her and coercing her to meet him after threatening to share her nude photographs on social media,” an officer said.

The police said the complaint alleged that the accused had assaulted the girl sexually and physically, and threatened to kill her when she resisted. “A probe has been initiated,” the officer said.

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a police station in Gurgaon, the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...Premium
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 11:58:34 am
Next Story

From Pandharpur to Kathmandu, a Maharashtra farmer’s success with natural farming techniques to be showcased

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement