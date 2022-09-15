College student arrested for stalking, sexually assaulting minor in Gurgaon

A 19-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Gurgaon Wednesday, the police said.

In a complaint to the police, the minor girl’s father said the girl and the accused were known to each other as they had studied in the same school. “According to the complainant, the accused passed out of school last year and joined a college and used to call her often. The complainant alleged that he had been stalking the girl. It was further alleged that the accused had been blackmailing her and coercing her to meet him after threatening to share her nude photographs on social media,” an officer said.

The police said the complaint alleged that the accused had assaulted the girl sexually and physically, and threatened to kill her when she resisted. “A probe has been initiated,” the officer said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a police station in Gurgaon, the police said.