Over 1.34 lakh homes in Gurgaon without PNG connections: Residents’ body in survey

At Emaar Imperial Gardens in Sector 102 off Dwarka Expressway, there are connections but no supply. (Express Photo)

More than 1.34 lakh households in Gurgaon have no Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connectivity, according to a survey conducted by the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Associations (DXPGDA).

The 10-day sample survey across over 100 societies covered key residential zones including Sector 57, DLF Phase 2, South City 1, Vatika India Next, and sectors along the Dwarka Expressway and Sohna Road.

Several large residential complexes, some housing between 4,000 and 13,000 units, remain entirely unconnected despite the city’s expansion, the association noted. Some have the infrastructure in place, but no supply.

The situation comes amid the shortage of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in the wake of the war in the Middle East and a government order last month which said households using LPG will have to mandatorily shift to PNG in areas where PNG infrastructure and supplies are available.