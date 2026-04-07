Over 1.34 lakh homes in Gurgaon without PNG connections: Residents’ body in survey

More than 1.34 lakh households in Gurgaon have no Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connectivity, according to a survey conducted by the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Associations (DXPGDA).
The 10-day sample survey across over 100 societies covered key residential zones including Sector 57, DLF Phase 2, South City 1, Vatika India Next, and sectors along the Dwarka Expressway and Sohna Road.
Several large residential complexes, some housing between 4,000 and 13,000 units, remain entirely unconnected despite the city’s expansion, the association noted. Some have the infrastructure in place, but no supply.
The situation comes amid the shortage of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in the wake of the war in the Middle East and a government order last month which said households using LPG will have to mandatorily shift to PNG in areas where PNG infrastructure and supplies are available.
In an urgent representation sent to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) on Tuesday, the DXPGDA sought to draw attention to the issue. The association noted that despite rapid urbanisation, infrastructure rollout has lagged, “resulting in continued reliance on LPG cylinders, increased costs, and safety concerns for residents in high-density housing societies”.
“It is concerning that despite Gurugram’s rapid urban growth, basic infrastructure like PNG connectivity is still missing for lakhs of residents. Immediate and time-bound action is required to address this gap,” it further said in a statement.
Story continues below this ad
The survey also highlighted a lack of clear communication from gas distribution agencies, leaving residents in a state of uncertainty. As per the survey, several societies have paid advances to the gas agencies concerned but work is pending on their end.
Sunny Daultabad, Convener of DXPGDA, formally requested the PNGRB and the Union Petroleum Ministry to “fast-track PNG infrastructure rollout” and “ensure accountability of gas distribution entities”.
The association further urged the regulator to establish a transparent monitoring and grievance redressal system and provide clear, society-wise implementation timelines to resolve the delays.
Sunil Sareen, a resident of Emaar Imperial Gardens at Sector 102 off Dwarka Expressway and deputy convenor of DXPGDA, said more players should be brought to increase competition and expedite pendency of piped gas connectivity.
Story continues below this ad
When contacted, A K Jana, CEO of Haryana City Gas (HCG), the company that supplies PNG to the city, said, “Permissions for line laying have been expedited in the last few weeks due to directions from the Union government. By April end, we aim to start seeing change in the LNG pendency situation in Gurgaon. Laying lines takes time, the charges for it have still not been reduced or relaxed. By July, we are aiming for a substantial connectivity network across the city.”
HCG officials said they have a target of fully installing at least 25,000 household connections this quarter. Company representatives added that following the West Asia war, it has received around 5,000 fresh applications and expects another 10,000-20,000 requests in the coming months.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More