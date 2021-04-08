Gurgaon plans to start Covid testing, vaccination at Metro stations and malls

Gurgaon now has more than 4,000 active cases – the current count of active cases in the district is 4,455, of which 4,160 are in home isolation. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Sampling for Covid-19 as well as vaccination against the infection may soon be started at some malls and Metro stations in Gurgaon, with officials from the health department stating that a plan is being made for this purpose.

At a meeting on Thursday to discuss the pandemic situation in Gurgaon, Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said, “A plan is being made to start sampling and vaccination against coronavirus in Metro stations in Gurgaon as well as one or two shopping malls.”

Dr Yadav also said more than 3 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district so far, with Gurgaon still having a stock of 70,000 vaccines as of Thursday. With regard to people above the age of 45, he said more than 40 per cent of the estimated population above this age in the district has been vaccinated.

“We have also told all testing laboratories and private hospitals to note down the correct mobile numbers and addresses of everyone whose samples they are collecting so that there are no problems in tracing contacts of anyone who tests positive. If any carelessness is found in this regard, a show cause notice will be issued to the laboratory or hospital concerned,” he said.

At Thursday’s meeting, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg also directed all nodal officers to complete their responsibilities and coordinate their efforts towards fighting the pandemic. He reiterated that a close eye must be kept on crowded places as well as social programmes organised in the district, and directed both Gurgaon Police and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to penalise anyone not wearing masks or not following social distancing norms. The Deputy Commissioner also directed that both sampling and vaccination be stepped up in the district.

Garg, on Wednesday, already issued orders to RWAs and facility managers, malls, market complexes, commercial establishments, banquet halls and hotels on pre-emptive measures to be adopted to curb the spread of Covid. On Thursday, however, one point from the order issued to RWAs was “withdrawn”, namely the direction that all deliveries be dropped at the gate of condominiums and gated societies, from where residents should pick these up.

“… it has been brought to my notice by several sections with regard to the point no. 11 ‘Leave at Gate’ order for Deliveries – to reduce the number of outsiders who enter the Apartment Community, deliveries should be kept at the Gate. Residents should be asked to collect their parcel from entry gate is practically difficult to implement and may affect small business,” states the ‘corrigendum order’ issued Thursday.

“In larger public interest the same… as detailed above is withdrawn, with immediate effect,” it adds.

Gurgaon has been seeing a surge in Covid cases over the last few weeks. On Thursday, the district recorded its highest single-day spike in cases this year, with 741 people testing positive. On Wednesday, 611 people had tested positive. The last time daily cases was this high was on November 24 last year, when 822 people had tested positive.

Gurgaon now has more than 4,000 active cases – the current count of active cases in the district is 4,455, of which 4,160 are in home isolation.