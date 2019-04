A Nuh resident allegedly took advantage of a crowded OPD at Civil Hospital to slip a phone to a Bhondsi Jail inmate, who had been brought there for treatment, Saturday. Police found the phone while frisking the inmate.

“The inmate, Tarif, said when he was near OPD number 4, a resident of Bubalheri village in Nuh slipped him the phone and told him to give it to another resident of his village lodged at the jail,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.