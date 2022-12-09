Gurgaon civic body takes away 4 unregistered dogs, leaves many wondering: ‘Will my pet be next?’

Days after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) put out a public notice stating that unregistered pet dogs taken in its custody “are liable to be destroyed or otherwise disposed of” unless they are claimed and a fee is paid within a week, pet dog owners are grappling with anxiety over one unsettling question: “Will my dog be taken away?”

Sources said that MCG recently took away four dogs – a Pakistani Bully from sector 14, a German Shepherd from sector 9, a mini Bully from Bhim Nagar and a Pitbull from Ullawas village. “Those dogs were not registered with the civic body and were taken into custody and sent to a shelter in Basai as per bye-laws,” said an official.

Earlier this week, MCG issued a public notice directing pet owners under its jurisdiction to comply with bye-laws of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. The notice said that all dogs under municipal jurisdiction must be registered with the municipal commissioner (registration authority) and every registered dog shall wear a collar attached to a metal token in a public place.

It said that non-compliance would mean that the dog shall be “detained at a place set apart for the purpose”. The notice added that a fixed fee shall be charged for such “detention” and any such dog shall be liable to be “destroyed or otherwise disposed of” unless it is claimed and the fee is paid within a week. The MCG had sought information on “dangerous and ferocious species of dogs” from pet owners, RWAs and former councillors, among other stakeholders.

Pet owners said the developments have stunned them, especially after the MCG started detaining unregistered dogs without giving appropriate time or giving clarity about guidelines.

Vijaypal Yadav, the deputy municipal commissioner, could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Jitin Rao, a sector 46 resident, who owns two Rottweilers, said, “What does it mean to destroy or dispose of a dog? Are they going to cull all unclaimed dogs? This is inhumane. The guidelines need to be clear. How will they ascertain whether a dog breed is ‘ferocious’ or ‘aggressive’? My dogs are my family. If the authorities are considering banning foreign breeds, they should put a stop at a point of sale or import or during their registration with the Kennel Club of India (KCI). Such order will only lead to more dogs being abandoned.”

Some pet owners said they were not aware of public notices, adding that authorities need to give some time and facilitate a process for the registration of dogs, which is not cumbersome.

A resident of DLF phase 3 said, “There has to be a process to facilitate registration of dogs. Camps need to be set up in residential areas, proper guidelines must be explained to dog owners, a nominal fee must be charged and a time frame has to be decided after consultation. The authorities cannot issue a blanket order and impose such rules. I have two unregistered Labrador retrievers. I do not know the process. What if I have not read the public notice? How can someone just barge into my house for an inspection and take away our dog?”

Barkha Roy, a resident of a Gurgaon society, said that after the order of the consumer forum banning foreign breeds and mandating registration and notices of MCG, her landlord asked her to get her dog registered to avoid any hassle.

“I have adopted two dogs, an indie and a Shih Tzu. The latter had been abandoned, so I adopted it. For registration, if a certificate of purchase is required since it is a foreign breed, where will I arrange those papers for a rescued pet? The societies are putting up lists of ‘dos and don’ts’ for pet dogs in terms of using lifts after the order. My apprehension is that I may be asked to vacate and it will be difficult to find a house with two pets,” she said.

An owner of a foreign breed dog, said, “I went to the officials and was told that I need to get lineage certificate of purchase, which mentions where the dog’s parents came from and the certificate is required to retain license.”

Last month on November 15, the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurgaon had issued directions to MCG to ban pet dogs of 11 breeds – American Pit-bull Terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiller, Neapolitan Mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf Dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso. The commission had also directed the civic body to ensure that one family will keep one dog as a pet and to take all stray dogs in its custody. On November 30, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the order of the commission.