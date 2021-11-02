Gurgaon: Permission for namaz withdrawn at 8 sites, committee formed to decide on spots

The Gurgaon district administration on Tuesday cancelled permission to offer namaz at eight sites, which were among a list of 37 designated sites approved earlier where Friday prayers are offered under police protection in the city.

In a statement, the district administration said that the decision was taken after “objection from local residents and resident welfare associations”.

The sites where permission has been cancelled include – Bengali Basti sector 49, V block DLF phase 3, Surat Nagar Phase 1, outside Kheri Majra village, near Daulatabad village on Dwarka Expressway, sector 68 near Ramgarh village, near DLF square tower, from Rampur village to Nakhrola road.

The district administration on Tuesday formed a committee, which will have a sub-divisional magistrate, an assistant commissioner level police officer, members of Hindu and Muslim communities and social organisations, to decide the list of spots where Friday namaz prayers would be offered in the city.

“The committee will take decisions after consultation with all the stakeholders and the decision to designate a spot for namaz will only be taken after taking consent from local residents. While taking a decision, it will be ensured that the residents of the area do not have any opposition to the offering of namaz at a particular location. Namaz can be offered at any mosque, Idgah or a private place.” the statement read.

At least two sites – sector 12 A and sector 47 near the vigilance board office – have faced disruptions from residents and members of right-wing outfits for two months.

Last Tuesday, members of a conglomerate of right-wing outfits under the umbrella group Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, met the Gurgaon deputy commissioner demanding a ban on Friday namaz at all public places in the city.