Rs 271 crore for a Gurgaon penthouse: How ‘Billionaire’s Row’ keeps getting pricier

India’s most expensive homes have traditionally been concentrated in Mumbai.

But Gurgaon, the corporate hub next to the national capital, is now making a serious bid for a place in that club, with property prices on Golf Course Road reaching levels seen in Mumbai’s most expensive neighbourhoods.

A penthouse at DLF’s upcoming ultra-luxury project on Golf Course Road, The Dahlias, has just sold for Rs 271 crore – one of the highest prices ever paid for a single home in India, the realty major said.

The deal is the latest in a series of increasingly expensive transactions that have transformed this stretch of Gurgaon — popularly known as ‘Billionaire’s Row’ — into one of India’s most exclusive residential markets. The area, home to DLF’s Aralias, The Magnolias, and The Camellias, has seen homes being sold for Rs 100 crore or more.