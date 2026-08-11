Rs 271 crore for a Gurgaon penthouse: How ‘Billionaire’s Row’ keeps getting pricier

India’s most expensive homes have traditionally been concentrated in Mumbai.
But Gurgaon, the corporate hub next to the national capital, is now making a serious bid for a place in that club, with property prices on Golf Course Road reaching levels seen in Mumbai’s most expensive neighbourhoods.
A penthouse at DLF’s upcoming ultra-luxury project on Golf Course Road, The Dahlias, has just sold for Rs 271 crore – one of the highest prices ever paid for a single home in India, the realty major said.
The deal is the latest in a series of increasingly expensive transactions that have transformed this stretch of Gurgaon — popularly known as ‘Billionaire’s Row’ — into one of India’s most exclusive residential markets. The area, home to DLF’s Aralias, The Magnolias, and The Camellias, has seen homes being sold for Rs 100 crore or more.
The boom isn’t just changing the profile of the market, but the buyers as well. Experts said the demand is increasingly coming from wealthy buyers outside the Delhi-NCR and from Non-Resident Indians.
The jump is clear from five of the biggest deals in the neighbourhood.
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In 2023, an undisclosed buyer bought an 11,000-square-foot apartment at The Camellias for around Rs 114 crore. Industrialist Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia also bought an apartment at the project for around Rs 100 crore.
The deals only grew larger. In December 2024, entrepreneur Rishi Parti bought a 16,290-square-foot penthouse at The Camellias for Rs 190 crore. Investor Madhusudan Kela bought an apartment at DLF’s upcoming ultra-luxury project, The Dahlias, for Rs 120.7 crore.
In October 2025, a Delhi-NCR-based industrialist bought four apartments at The Dahlias, spanning more than 35,000 square feet, for Rs 380 crore.
The Rs 271-crore penthouse at The Dahlias was bought by Faridabad entrepreneur Manav Sardana.
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The penthouse has a super area of 17,200 square feet and a carpet area of 10,500 square feet; the property cost translates to nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per square foot on the carpet area and Rs 1.58 lakh per square foot on the super area.
The per-square-foot pricing of this deal brings Gurgaon’s rates in line with Mumbai’s most expensive real estate micro-markets, such as Worli and Malabar Hill.
While Mumbai routinely records higher overall transaction volumes, such as Leena Gandhi Tewari’s Rs 639-crore duplex purchase and J P Taparia’s Rs 369-crore triplex deal, those generally involve the amalgamation of multiple units.
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The Rs 2.6 lakh per square foot rate in Gurgaon is notable because it applies to a single residential unit.
According to DLF managing director and chief business officer Aakash Ohri, 25-30% of sales in these high-end projects now come from out-of-state buyers and Non-Resident Indians, moving away from a strictly Delhi-NCR client base.
Abhishek Bhardwaj of Kalpvriksha Realty said, “People want something all-inclusive in a community space. Before this, no one knew Sardana, now everyone does. This is what they (buyers) want.”
“The price (Rs 271 crore) is not a defect. The price is the product. For Golf Course Road, the scarcity and exclusivity is the point,” he added.
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Prospective buyers still begin their enquiries by asking whether anything is available on Golf Course Road, Bhardwaj added, even if it is just a studio or shop.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More