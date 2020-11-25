Gurgaon: Pataudi civil hospital begins caesarean deliveries

The first two caesarean deliveries in the hospital were conducted on Monday – one woman gave birth to her second child and another to her first child.

Starting this week, expectant mothers in Gurgaon district’s Pataudi block will now be able to undergo caesarean operations at the Civil Hospital within the block instead of rushing to Gurgaon or Rewari for the same.

Despite the hospital having been in existence for over 50 years, officials said residents had to either travel an hour to Gurgaon or 20 minutes to Rewari to undergo caesarean operations. While Gurgaon offers this facility at the Civil Hospital and private hospitals, residents of Rewari had to go to private hospitals.

“Most patients went to private hospitals in Rewari as these were located closer, or to private hospitals in Pataudi where they were paying high prices for the operation. For residents, this facility will be a big relief, saving them time and money,” said Dr Jyoti Dabas, gynaecologist and Lady Medical Officer (LMO) at the Civil Hospital.

Infrastructure and staff required for the operation have been set up and hired over the last three months, said officials, with an anaesthetist being hired and “accessories” being procured for the OT.

“There was already an operation theatre in the building but infrastructure such as OT table, OT lights, equipment, and medicines was not there. All these have been made available now. The hospital lacked a specialist and an anaesthetist. The post of the former was filled when I was posted here in August; we have hired an anaesthetist after approval from headquarters, as per the budget allocated,” said Dabas.

The first two caesarean deliveries in the hospital were conducted on Monday – one woman gave birth to her second child and another to her first child.

“The delivery time for any pregnant woman is very critical and the operations were done with limited time at the Civil Hospital,” said Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Neeru Yadav, adding that 66 pregnant women had given birth at the Pataudi Civil Hospital in October, and 40 in November, apart from the two caesarean deliveries.

