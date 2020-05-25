Gurgaon: Passes not required for commuters travelling to Delhi airport or railway station

The cab operators have also been directed to make sure that both drivers and passengers use face masks and social distancing is ensured. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The cab operators have also been directed to make sure that both drivers and passengers use face masks and social distancing is ensured. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Gurgaon District Magistrate on Monday said people travelling from Gurgaon to Delhi airport or Railway station would not require a movement pass to get them across the border as long as they had flight or train e-tickets.

“Passengers who have a confirmed Air/Train E-Ticket in their name shall be allowed to travel from the Airport/Railway station to their Home/destination and vice versa. They will not require any movement pass for it. For this purpose private cab operators such as Uber/Ola and other taxi services are allowed to operate,” the order by DM Amit Khatri said.

The order also stated that passengers “have to book their cab only for the above destinations” and should “ensure only police verified cab drivers are allowed”. Furthermore, the drivers have to “sanitise the car properly after every use” and ensure there is a sanitiser in the vehicle.

The cab operators have also been directed to make sure that both drivers and passengers use face masks and social distancing is ensured.

Similarly, in Faridabad, Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav clarified, “If people are looking to commute from Faridabad to the airport or vice versa, tickets will be more than enough”.

Both Gurgaon and Faridabad had sealed their borders earlier this month, claiming that a large number of Covid-19 cases emerging in their districts were from Delhi. Those looking to cross the border had to obtain a pass through Saral Haryana.

While, initially, even police personnel, healthcare staff, bankers and others involved in essential services were not permitted to cross the border, the situation has now been rectified, with passes being issued to facilitate their movement.

Gurgaon has recorded 271 cases so far, including two people who have succumbed to the infection. Faridabad, meanwhile, has recorded 210 cases as of Sunday evening, of which six have died.

