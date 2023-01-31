Gurgaon party raid: Police move to cancel club’s licence

Days after the Gurgaon police conducted a raid at the Casa Danza nightclub in Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar, following a “secret input” about a “rave party”, senior officers said they have written to the excise department in Haryana to cancel the club’s licence.

The management of Casa Danza declined to comment on the matter.

“We have written to the excise commissioner to cancel the club’s licence. We have attached the contents of the FIR and details of the narcotics recovered. Since the raid, the club has been shut. No arrests have been made so far and a probe has been initiated,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police claim to have recovered narcotics including heroin, cocaine, charas, marijuana and MDMA from the club’s premises.

Around 2 am on Saturday, several police teams, including three ACPs, as well as a team from the chief medical officer’s office had raided the club. During the raid, which lasted over five hours and involved over 100 personnel, blood samples from 288 people were collected at the club. Police had said that no narcotics had been recovered from anyone’s personal possession.

Police, however, added that since there was a suspicion that people at the club had allegedly consumed a narcotic, contraband or a psychotropic substance, the blood samples of all party-goers had been taken with the assistance of the medical team.

After sampling, during a search of the club premises, 10.67 gram charas, 6.3 gram heroin, 6.3 gram cocaine, 3.67 gram MDMA, 2.2 gram marijuana in packets, and some suspicious tablets were recovered from the premises, police had said.

Advertisement

Police on Tuesday said they have sent the blood samples to the forensic science laboratory for testing and are awaiting the reports.

“After the test reports are received, necessary action shall be taken accordingly. We are examining the CCTV footage to ascertain if someone had disposed of the narcotics at the premises or they were being supplied at the club,” said the police officer.

Police had registered an FIR against the three club owners and three managers under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Udyog Vihar police station.