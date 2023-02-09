Gurgaon party raid: Nightclub’s licence cancelled, say police

Two weeks after Gurgaon Police conducted a raid at Casa Danza nightclub in Udyog Vihar following a secret input of a “rave party” and recovered narcotics including heroin, cocaine, charas, marijuana and MDMA from its premises, police Thursday said the club’s licence had been cancelled.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the police had written to the excise department in Haryana for cancelling the club’s licence.

In a statement, Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that on the basis of a police probe and certain irregularities found in the operation of the club, the excise department cancelled the club’s licence.

On January 27 around 2 am, several police teams including three ACPs, scene of crime, four crime branch teams and another from the chief medical officer’s office had raided the club. During the raid, which lasted over five hours and involved over 100 personnel, blood samples of 288 people at the club were collected. Police had said that no narcotics had been recovered from anyone’s personal possession.

Police, however, had said that since there was a suspicion that people at the club had allegedly consumed a narcotic, contraband or a psychotropic substance, the blood samples of all 288 people were taken with the assistance of the medical team.

After sampling, during a search of the club premises, 10.67 grams charas, 6.3 grams heroin, 6.3 grams cocaine, 3.67 grams MDMA, 2.2 grams marijuana in packets, and some suspicious tablets were recovered from the premises.

Police had registered an FIR against the three club owners and three managers under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Udyog Vihar police station. Police said no arrests had been made so far in the case and a probe was ongoing. The club had been shut since the raid. When contacted on Thursday, one of the owners of the club declined to comment.