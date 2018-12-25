Gurgaon: Owners of stray cattle to be fined up to Rs 10k

Admitting that the number of stray cattle roaming around Gurgaon in an “uncontrolled manner” has reached an “alarming proportion”, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Monday issued an order directing cattle owners and officials to remove the animals from city roads.

“These stray cattle eat polythene and garbage, which is hazardous to health and also cause hindrance in smooth running of traffic,” states the order. “With the objective of preventing such danger to human life, health and safety, it is essential to prevent uncontrolled, unregulated movement and presence of cattle.”

MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav directed that “domestic cattle” be kept confined.

The commissioner further directed officials to ensure stray cattle are captured and taken outside city limits, with owners of the animals paying the expenses.

Lastly, the order warns that if there is any violation on the part of cattle or dairy owners, action will be taken under sections of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994. “They will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 as well as seizure of deserted/roaming cattle. Moreover, action under the provision of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 shall also be taken against the violators, which envisages three-month imprisonment, besides penalty,” states the order.

“If they want their seized cattle back, then they will have to pay Rs 10,000 along with the daily expenditure incurred by the MCG for transportation, feeding and looking after the cattle,” it concludes.