Gurgaon: One arrested, sent to police remand for attacking Muslim family on Holi

In the incident, which was captured on a family member’s phone, the mob allegedly beat up the men, pushed the children and fled with the valuables.

Video grabs of the assault captured on a family member’s phone.

Two days after members of a Muslim family in Gurgaon’s Dhamaspur village were allegedly beaten up by 20-25 men, one of the arrested accused, Mahesh Kumar, was produced in the court Saturday and sent to police remand for a day.

On the evening of Holi, the family and guests who had come to visit them were beaten with sticks and rods, over two dozen men, who barged into their home and attacked them. The incident took place after some of the accused allegedly approached the boys from the family, who were playing cricket outside, and demanded that they “go to Pakistan and play”.

One of the accused was nabbed for the crime late Friday night. According to the FIR, the incident took place around 5 pm, at the home of Mohammad Sajid, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living here for the last three years with his wife Sameena and six children.

